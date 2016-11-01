BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd
* Renaissancere reports net income of $146.8 million for the third quarter of 2016 or $3.56 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $87.0 million or $2.09 per diluted common share
* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.09
* Q3 earnings per share $3.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Renaissancere Holdings - book value per common share increased $3.40, or 3.3 pct, in Q3 of 2016 to $107.10
* Says gross premiums written of $430.2 million increased $60.6 million, or 16.4 pct, in Q3 of 2016, compared to Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO