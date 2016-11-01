Nov 1 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reports financial and operating results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.34

* Q3 FFO per share $0.32

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.34 to $1.36

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: