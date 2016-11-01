BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust
* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reports financial and operating results for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.34
* Q3 FFO per share $0.32
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.34 to $1.36
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO