Nov 1 Potbelly Corp
* Potbelly Corporation reports results for third fiscal
quarter 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $103.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.4
million
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.6 percent
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Potbelly Corp sees 2016 company-operated comparable store
sales growth of approximately 1 pct to 2 pct
* Potbelly - 50 - 60 total new shop openings, including 40 -
45 company-operated shop openings in 2016
