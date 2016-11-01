BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Dun & Bradstreet Corp
* Dun & Bradstreet reports third quarter 2016 results and reaffirms guidance
* Q3 revenue $338.8 million
* Dun & Bradstreet Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.80
* Dun & Bradstreet Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.79
* Dun & Bradstreet Corp - reaffirmed its financial guidance for full year 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $423.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO