BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Retail Properties Of America Inc
* Retail Properties of America, Inc reports third quarter and year to date results
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.06 to $1.08
* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.27
* Q3 FFO per share $0.27
* Retail Properties of America Inc - revised 2016 same store NOI growth range of 3.0 pct to 3.5 pct from 2.5 pct to 3.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO