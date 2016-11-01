BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT - Core earnings for quarter was $2.9 million, or $0.32 per share
* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT- Qtrly net interest margin was 1.30%, as compared to 1.28% for Q2
* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO