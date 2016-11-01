Nov 1 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT - Core earnings for quarter was $2.9 million, or $0.32 per share

* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT- Qtrly net interest margin was 1.30%, as compared to 1.28% for Q2

* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73