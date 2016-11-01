Nov 1 United States Steel Corp :
* United states Steel Corp - U. S. Steel will continue to
provide certain shared services to USSC
* United States Steel Corp - U. S. Steel will enter into an
agreement to supply USSC with all of its requirements for iron
ore pellets through 2021
* United States Steel - proposed terms also include
agreement to provide release of all claims against co regarding
environmental, pension, other liabilities
* United States Steel-should transaction be approved,will
receive about $126 million in satisfaction of secured claims,
including interest,unsecured claims
* United States Steel - agreed to proposed terms with
Bedrock Industries Group LLC regarding sale and transition of
ownership of U. S. Steel Canada, Inc
* U. S. Steel and Bedrock Industries agree to restructuring
and sale of U. S. Steel canada
