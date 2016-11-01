BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 2 Cousins Properties Inc :
* Cousins Properties Inc - in light of transactions with Parkway, Cousins has withdrawn its 2016 FFO guidance.
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cousins Properties reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 FFO per share $0.22
* Q3 FFO per share $0.23 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO