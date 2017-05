Nov 1 Modine Manufacturing Co -

* Modine Manufacturing Co says reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance

* Modine Manufacturing-"decrease in Q2 net sales was primarily related to lower sales to commercial vehicle and off-highway customers in Americas segment"

* Modine reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q2 sales fell 4.9 percent to $317.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.87

* Q2 loss per share $0.09