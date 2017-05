Nov 1 J2 Global Inc

* J2 reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.25

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.70 to $5.00

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $830 million to $860 million

* Q3 revenue $210.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $211.5 million

* FY2016 revenue view $855.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 2.9 percent to $0.355per share