Nov 1 Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global Corp sees fy net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent on a gaap basis and 3 to 5 percent on a constant currency basis

* Horizon Global Corp- "on track to achieve $10 million in synergies in 2017 that were previously communicated"

* Horizon Global Corp- in connection to agreement to acquire westfalia, incurred an incremental $152 million of term debt in current quarter

* Horizon Global Corp- qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Horizon Global Corp- qtrly net sales $151.72 million versus $153.34 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $154.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Global reports third quarter results and raises full-year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: