Nov 1 American Financial Group Inc

* American Financial Group Inc - full year 2016 core net operating earnings guidance revised to $5.55 - $5.75 per share

* American Financial Group Inc says announced special cash dividend of $1.00 per share, payable december 7, 2016

* American Financial Group - expect an overall 2016 calendar year combined ratio in range of 92% to 94%

* Sees net written premium growth for full year of 2016 in range of 0% to 2%

* American Financial Group Inc - qtrly total revenues $1,705 million versus $1,687 million

* Q3 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 core operating earnings per share $1.51

* Q3 earnings per share $1.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S