Nov 1 MDA

* MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd says company had total funded order backlog of $2.6 billion as at september 30, 2016

* MDA reports third quarter 2016 results, declares quarterly dividend

* Q3 operating earnings per share C$1.26

* Q3 revenue C$495.9 million versus i/b/e/s view C$532.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S