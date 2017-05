Nov 1 Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc

* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc qtrly revenues increased 12.5% to $160.8 million from $142.9 million in q3 2015

* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc -"we are also on track to achieve our target of renovating 15 to 20 stores for 2016"

* Sleep Country Canada reports record results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 same store sales rose 7.7 percent