Nov 1 Memorial Production Partners Lp
* Memorial Production Partners LP - average daily production
of 213.8 mmcfe/d for q3 of 2016
* Memorial Production Partners LP qtrly basic and diluted
earnings per limited partner unit $0.39
* Memorial Production Partners LP - has elected to not make
an interest payment of approximately $24.6 million due today on
its 7.625% senior notes due 2021
* Memorial Production Partners LP - under indenture terms
for 2021 notes, partnership has 30-day grace period after
interest payment date before default event occurs
* Memorial Production Partners LP announces third quarter
2016 results and decision to enter grace period for payment of
interest on senior notes
