BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Aecon Group Inc
* Qtrly revenue of $838 million
* Says revenue of $838 million for three months ended september 30, 2016 was lower by $37 million compared to same period in 2015
* Says backlog as at sept 30 of $4.6 billion is 34 per cent higher than $3.4 billion backlog as at same time last year
* Aecon reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.42
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO