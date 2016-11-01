Nov 1 Aecon Group Inc

* Qtrly revenue of $838 million

* Says revenue of $838 million for three months ended september 30, 2016 was lower by $37 million compared to same period in 2015

* Says backlog as at sept 30 of $4.6 billion is 34 per cent higher than $3.4 billion backlog as at same time last year

* Aecon reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S