BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 CT Real Estate Investment Trust :
* CT Real Estate Investment Trust - CT REIT increases annual distribution by 3.0% beginning January 2017
* Quarter end adjusted funds from operations/unit $0.222
* Qtrly property revenue C$102.9 million, up 7.3%
* CT Real Estate Investment Trust - all figures in C$
* CT REIT announces distribution increase and reports strong third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO