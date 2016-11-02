BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 1 Rogers Communications Inc :
* Priced a US$500 million underwritten public offering of 2.90 pct senior notes due 2026
* Net proceeds from issuance of debt securities will be approximately US$487 million
* Rogers Communications Inc announces US$500 million offering of debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.