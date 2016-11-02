BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 2 West Corp
* Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.56
* Expect to finish year with revenue and adjusted earnings per share within original guidance ranges, albeit low end
* Says no decision has been made to enter into any transaction
* Process to explore strategic alternatives, including, sale or separation of one or more of operating businesses, or sale of co
* West Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $571.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $573.7 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.