BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 1 Detour Gold Corp :
* Q3 gold production of 127,758 ounces
* Sees 2016 gold production 525,000-545,000 oz
* Gold production for 2016 is expected to be at mid-point of revised guidance
* Detour gold reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $152 million versus I/B/E/S view $158 million
