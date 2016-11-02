BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 1 Detour Gold Corp :
* Detour Gold provides preliminary 2017 outlook
* Says preliminary gold production for 2017 is estimated to be between 540,000 and 590,000 ounces
* Says preliminary 2017 mine plan is dependent on year-end face position in campbell pit area
* Continues to expect to refinance less than $300 million of convertible notes at maturity
* Preliminary gold production for 2018 expected to range from 600,000 to 670,000 ounces
* Does not intend to provide final production and cost guidance for 2018 in Jan 2017
* Detour Gold provides preliminary 2017 outlook
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.