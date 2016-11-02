BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 2 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd
* Qtrly non-gaap net income of $9.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share
* Expects $42 million to $46 million in revenue for q4
* Expects $0.23 to $0.29 in diluted gaap eps for q4
* Expects $0.31 to $0.40 in diluted non-gaap eps for q4
* Nova reports record revenues for third quarter 2016
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $44.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
