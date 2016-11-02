BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Nov 2 Novocure Ltd -
* Novocure Ltd quarterly basic and diluted net loss per share $0.39
* 690 prescriptions received in quarter ended sept 30, 2016, increase of 335 prescriptions, or 94 percent, compared to same period in 2015
* Novocure reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides company update
* Q3 revenue $21.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board