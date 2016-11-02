BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 2 Anthem Inc :
* Anthem Inc - FY 2016 net income is now expected to be approximately $9.28 per share, including approximately $1.52 per share of net unfavorable items
* Excluding items, FY 2016 adjusted net income is now expected to be approximately $10.80 per share
* Anthem-Medical enrollment totaled about 39.9 million members at sept 30, 2016, increase of about 1.2 million members, from 38.7 million at sept 30, 2015
* FY 2016 benefit expense ratio is expected to be in range of 84.9 pct plus or minus 30 basis points
* Anthem Inc- benefit expense ratio was 85.5 percent in q3 of 2016, an increase of 190 basis points from 83.6 percent in prior year quarter
* FY 2016 operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $3.0 billion
* Anthem - for full year 2016, continues to expect that underlying local group medical cost trend will be in range of 7.0 pct - 7.5 pct
* FY 2016 medical membership is now expected to be in range of 39,650,000 - 39,850,000
* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.85, revenue view $83.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anthem reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share about $9.28
* Q3 earnings per share $2.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.45
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $83.5 billion
* Q3 revenue $21.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $20.77 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
