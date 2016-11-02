Nov 2 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc -

* Comparable REVPAR on a constant dollar basis improved 3.8% for quarter

* Quarterly NAREIT FFO per diluted share $0.37

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share $0.14

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc quarterly total revenues $1,295 million versus $1,283 million last year

* Sees 2016 NAREIT and adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.64 - $1.66

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc quarterly comparable hotel revenues $1,184 million versus $1,147 million last year

* Sees 2016 total comparable hotel REVPAR - constant US$ from 2.0 % to 2.5 %

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc sees FY 2016 total revenues under gaap in range 0.6 percent - 1.1 percent

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reports results for the third quarter 2016