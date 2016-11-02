BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 2 Bunge Ltd
* Bunge reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.79
* Bunge Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $11,423 million versus $10,762 million
* Q3 revenue view $10.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly agribusiness impacted by low farmer selling in South America, reducing grain origination and soy crushing results
* Says "Expect solid Q4 and strong earnings growth in 2017"
* Says "Challenging market conditions and slow farmer selling led to a lower than expected quarter in agribusiness"
* Bunge Ltd - In oilseeds, qtrly U.S., European soy processing volumes, margins were down compared to a very strong prior year due to softer meal demand
* Bunge Ltd says in fertilizer, expect 2016 EBIT to be approximately $30 million, which is slightly down from earlier expectation due to lower margins
* Bunge Ltd - "For 2017 see strong growth potential in our agribusiness, foods and sugar milling businesses"
* Bunge Ltd says higher results in Brazil were primary driver of improved performance in quarter for milling products
* Bunge Ltd - In food & ingredients, expect 2016 EBIT of $230 to $240 million
* Bunge Ltd says for milling products volumes and margins in Brazil are back to levels achieved in 2014 prior to country's economic crisis
* Bunge Ltd - In fertilizer, expect 2016 EBIT to be approximately $30 million
* In sugar & bioenergy, expect 2016 EBIT of $60 to $70 million
* Bunge Ltd says for fertilizer segment higher results in quarter were primarily driven by improved performance in our Argentine fertilizer business
* Bunge - Expect full-year tax rate, excluding notables, to be slightly more favorable than previous expectation and fall in lower end of 25 percent to 29 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
