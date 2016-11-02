BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 2 Caesarstone Ltd
* Caesarstone ltd says revises full-year 2016 guidance range for revenue and adjusted ebitda
* Caesarstone ltd says now anticipates full year 2016 revenue in range of $524 million to $534 million
* Caesarstone ltd says now anticipates full year 2016 adjusted ebitda in range of $125 million to $130 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $553.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caesarstone reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 revenue $144.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $524 million to $534 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.