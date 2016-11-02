Nov 2 Caesarstone Ltd

* Caesarstone ltd says revises full-year 2016 guidance range for revenue and adjusted ebitda

* Caesarstone ltd says now anticipates full year 2016 revenue in range of $524 million to $534 million

* Caesarstone ltd says now anticipates full year 2016 adjusted ebitda in range of $125 million to $130 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $553.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caesarstone reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 revenue $144.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.8 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $524 million to $534 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: