UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 AmerisourceBergen Corp
* Sees fy 2017 revenue growth in range of 6.5 percent to 8 percent
* Slightly reduced both revenue growth rate, adjusted earnings per share growth rate expectations for fiscal 2017
* Reduced 2017 outlook due to uncertainty around drug pricing trends in particular
* Sees fy2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $5.63 to $5.88;
* Sees 2017 revenue growth in range of 6.5 percent to 8 percent
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $5.63 to $5.88
* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share in december quarter will be several cents lower than prior year's result
* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share to be flat in march quarter compared to march 2016 quarter
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $158.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors authorized a new $1 billion regular share repurchase program
* Amerisourcebergen reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 excluding items
* Q4 revenue $37.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $37.85 billion
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.64
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future