UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Penn West Petroleum Ltd
* Sees full year 2016 production guidance to 52,000 - 55,000 boe per day from 55,000 - 57,000 boe per day.
* In core areas, full year 2016 production guidance is unchanged at 22,000 - 24,000 boe per day.
* Penn west petroleum ltd says full year 2016 capital budget remains unchanged at $90 million, plus $15 million allocated for decommissioning expenditures
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.06
* Anticipate spending up to $150 million in total capital, including decommissioning expenditures, next year
* Expect next year's program will deliver core production growth of at least 10% from end of 2016 to end of 2017
* Penn west announces its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future