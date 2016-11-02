UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Clorox Co
* Clorox reports Q1 fiscal year 2017 results, including strong sales growth; updates fiscal year tax-rate assumptions for EPS outlook
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.36
* Clorox co qtrly net sales $1,443 million versus $1,390 million last year
* Expectations for sales growth and EBIT margin expansion remain unchanged for FY 2017
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.13 to $5.28 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.23 to $5.43 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.36 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
