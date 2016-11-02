Nov 2 Loxo Oncology Inc -

* Net loss was $17.7 million for three months ended september 30, 2016 compared to $8.8 million for three months ended september 30, 2015

* Initiation of phase 1 study of next-generation TRK inhibitor Loxo-195 is expected in 2017

* "We look forward to starting phase 1 studies in 2017 for named candidates Loxo-292 and Loxo-195"

* Loxo Oncology announces third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: