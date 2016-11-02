UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp -
* Quarter-end record backlog of $13.6 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $5.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Authorized and declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on november 30, 2016
* Booz Allen Hamilton announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 revenue $1.39 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.38 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 to $1.75
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.63 to $1.70
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future