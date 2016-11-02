UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* The Estée Lauder Companies fiscal 2017 first quarter net sales rose in line with expectations, EPS exceeds guidance
* Q1 sales $2.87 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.15 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.38 to $3.44 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.10
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.30
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company reaffirms fiscal 2017 sales and earnings forecast
* Reported diluted net earnings per share are projected to be between $1.03 and $1.10 for Q2 2017
* Net sales are forecasted to increase between 3% and 4% versus prior-year period for Q2 2017
* Expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring activities in Q2 2017 of about $30 million to $40 million
* "Expects sales growth to accelerate beginning in its fiscal second quarter"
* Q2 net sales are forecasted to increase between 3% and 4% versus the prior-year period.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $11.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future