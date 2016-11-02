Nov 2 Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* The Estée Lauder Companies fiscal 2017 first quarter net sales rose in line with expectations, EPS exceeds guidance

* Q1 sales $2.87 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.15 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.38 to $3.44 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.10

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.30

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirms fiscal 2017 sales and earnings forecast

* Reported diluted net earnings per share are projected to be between $1.03 and $1.10 for Q2 2017

* Net sales are forecasted to increase between 3% and 4% versus prior-year period for Q2 2017

* Expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring activities in Q2 2017 of about $30 million to $40 million

* "Expects sales growth to accelerate beginning in its fiscal second quarter"

