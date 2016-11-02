Nov 2 Inventure Foods Inc

* Inventure foods inc says q3 snack products segment gross margin increased 300 basis points to 17.7%

* Inventure foods -on july 27, co announced co and board will conduct a strategic and financial review with objective to increase shareholder value

* Inventure foods inc says a committee of three independent directors has been established to oversee review

* Inventure foods reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $66.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $74.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: