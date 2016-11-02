Nov 2 Hardinge Inc

* Hardinge reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 sales fell 12 percent to $67.2 million

* In quarter, sales to Europe, after excluding $0.3 million negative impact from foreign exchange, down by 14%

* Qtrly net orders increased over prior-year period as order flow in North America increased by 33% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: