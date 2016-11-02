UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Taylor Morrison Home Corp
* Taylor Morrison reports third quarter revenue of $853 million and earnings per share of $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 revenue $853 million versus I/B/E/S view $863.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales orders were 1,950, a 19% increase from prior year quarter
* 2016 GAAP home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, is expected to be in low to mid 18% range
* Says home closings are expected to be between 7,100 and 7,300 in 2016
* 2016 land and development spend is expected to be approximately $800 million
* Backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was 3,855 units, a growth of 8% from prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
