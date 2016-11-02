UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :
* Alibaba Group announces September quarter 2016 results
* Quarterly revenue was US$5.1 billion, increase of 55 percent
* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per ADS $0.79
* Mobile MAUs on china retail marketplaces reached 450 million in September, an increase of 23 million over June
* Quarterly diluted earnings per ADS $0.45
* China retail marketplaces had 439 million annual active buyers in 12 months ended Sept 30, 2016, compared to 434 million in 12 months ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future