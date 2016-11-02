Nov 2 Interxion Holding Nv

* Interxion Holding NV - capital expenditures, including intangible assets, were EUR64.5 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to EUR35.3 million in Q3 of 2015

* Reaffirms guidance for its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures

* Interxion reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.12

* Q3 earnings per share EUR 0.15

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to EUR 105.3 million