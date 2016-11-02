UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 1-800-flowers.Com Inc :
* 1-800-flowers.com inc says qtrly total revenues increased 6.3 percent to $165.8 million
* 1-800-flowers.com inc says reiterating its guidance for fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 1-800-flowers.com, inc. Reports results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $165.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $160.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future