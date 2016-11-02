UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Time Warner Inc :
* Qtrly turner revenues increased 9% ($212 million) to $2.6 billion
* Qtrly home box office revenues increased 4% ($59 million) to $1.4 billion
* Qtrly Warner Bros. Revenue $3.40 billion versus $3.19 billion
* Time Warner Inc reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.83 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $1.87 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $7.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.98 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.83
* Q3 earnings per share $1.87
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
