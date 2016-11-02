UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Cdw Corp
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 49 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.16per share
* Says expect to exceed annual medium-term target of low double-digit non-gaap net income per share growth in 2016
* Cdw reports record third quarter sales and excellent profitability
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97
* Q3 earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 sales $3.708 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.76 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future