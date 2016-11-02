UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Automatic Data Processing Inc
* ADP reports first-quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - recorded pre-tax restructuring charge of $40 million in quarter related to previously announced service alignment initiative
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ADP acquired 4.0 million shares of its stock for treasury at a cost of $352 million in quarter
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - now forecasts full year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 15% to 17%
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - forecasts full year adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 11% to 13%
* Fy2017 revenue view $12.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 7 to 8 percent
* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.92 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future