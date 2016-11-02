UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Kate Spade & Co -
* Kate spade & co - reaffirms full year 2016 guidance
* Sees 2016 net sales $1.370 billion - $1.400 billion
* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share $0.63 - $0.70
* Kate spade & company reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $317 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.7 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future