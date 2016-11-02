UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Henry Schein Inc -
* Henry schein inc - affirms 2016 adjusted non-gaap eps guidance range
* Henry schein - introduces 2017 eps guidance representing year-over-year growth of 17% to 19% on gaap basis, or growth of 9% to 11% on non-gaap basis
* 2017 diluted eps attributable to henry schein, inc. Is expected to be $7.17 to $7.30
* Does not expect to incur restructuring costs in 2017
* Expects current restructuring activities to be completed in 2016
* Henry schein reports record third quarter financial results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $7.17 to $7.30
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.63
* Q3 sales $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.88 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.11 to $6.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future