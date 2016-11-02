Nov 2 Henry Schein Inc -

* Henry schein inc - affirms 2016 adjusted non-gaap eps guidance range

* Henry schein - introduces 2017 eps guidance representing year-over-year growth of 17% to 19% on gaap basis, or growth of 9% to 11% on non-gaap basis

* 2017 diluted eps attributable to henry schein, inc. Is expected to be $7.17 to $7.30

* Does not expect to incur restructuring costs in 2017

* Expects current restructuring activities to be completed in 2016

* Henry schein reports record third quarter financial results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $7.17 to $7.30

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.63

* Q3 sales $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.88 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.11 to $6.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: