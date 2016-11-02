Nov 2 Broadcom Ltd

* Broadcom Limited affirms fourth quarter fiscal year 2016 guidance and tightens revenue to upper end of range. Broadcom limited to announce fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results on Thursday, December 8, 2016

* Non-GAAP net revenue for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 is now expected to be between $4,100 million to $4,175 million

* GAAP net revenue for Q4 fiscal year 2016 is expected to be between $4,090 to $4,165 million

