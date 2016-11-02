UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Clean Harbors Inc
* Clean harbors announces third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $729.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $735.9 million
* Says revises 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range
* Looking ahead, expect challenges we faced this year from industrial slowdown and lack of a recovery in energy will remain in Q4
* Says now expects to deliver adjusted ebitda in 2016 in range of $400 million to $410 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future