Nov 2 Clean Harbors Inc

* Clean harbors announces third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $729.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $735.9 million

* Says revises 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range

* Looking ahead, expect challenges we faced this year from industrial slowdown and lack of a recovery in energy will remain in Q4

* Says now expects to deliver adjusted ebitda in 2016 in range of $400 million to $410 million