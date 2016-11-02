UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Belden Inc
* Belden reports strong results for third quarter 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.36 to $1.46
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.91 to $1.01
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.29
* Q3 earnings per share $0.68
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $604 million to $624 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.348 billion to $2.368 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.20 to $5.30
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.94 to $3.04
* Q3 revenue $601.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $606.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.24, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
