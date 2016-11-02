Nov 2 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc
* Jll reports strong third quarter 2016 revenue growth
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.42
* Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.57 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters
* Semi-annual dividend increases 6 percent to $0.33 per
share
* Qtrly fee revenue $1,447 million versus $1,287 million
last year
* Qtrly assets under management of $59.7 billion with strong
annuity-based advisory fees and capital raise
* AUM were $59.7 billion as of September 30, 2016, up from
$59.1 billion as of June 30, 2016, and $56.4 billion as of
December 31, 2015
