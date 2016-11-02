UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 CDK Global Inc
* CDK Global reports strong revenue growth and margin expansion for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and increases full year earnings outlook
* Qtrly GAAP revenues up 7% to $550.7 million
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Sees 2017 GAAP revenues up 4% - 5%
* Qtrly 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.99 - $2.07
* Qtrly 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.30-$2.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $538.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future