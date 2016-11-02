Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 2 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sees FY 2016 exparel net product sales of $263 million to $268 million
* Pacira pharmaceuticals inc- company expects to complete two nerve block trials in q1 of 2017
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP research and development (research and development) expense of $40 million to $50 million
* Pacira pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.59
* Q3 revenue $68.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
